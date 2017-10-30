Halle Berry Slams James Corden In ‘Drop The Mic’ Rap Battle [Video]

We all know James Corden doesn’t actually have to get to work. We also know that his voice can just about hold its own when being tested next to the likes of Ed Sheeran, the Foo Fighters and even Adele.

Corden is no stranger to rap battles, but last week was the premiere of “Drop the Mic,” the popular Late Night segment spinning off into its own show.

First up? James battled it out with the beautiful Halle Berry. Here’s some of what Corden had to say when he thought he was Havoc from Mobb Deep for a second:

“When it comes to getting married, three divorces is enough. Forget signing autographs. Sign a prenup,” he continued. “You’ve done so many ‘X-Men’ movies, maybe a dozen. I heard ‘X-Men’ and I thought it was about your husbands.”

Halle didn’t hold back either, touching on ‘touchy’ points that include the infamous photo with Sean Spicer:

“Fat jokes are too easy, I try to be nicer. But who held your pizza when you kissed Sean Spicer? You apologized [sic], so I know you learned your lesson,” the actress added. “Too bad you couldn’t give a hand job to Jeff Sessions.”

It’s cool, nobody got hurt. Thanks to the culture created by Comedy Central’s Roast, some big celebs seem to be taking themselves a little less seriously.

Throw us a beat as we end this post, ’cause you know that 2ov will give you the most!

[source:huffingtonpost]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

