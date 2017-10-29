Hammed Opeyemi: How Gov Abdulfatah is creating a financially sustainable Kwara

Few days ago, Nigeria’s budget-monitoring tech organization and civic advocacy platform, BudgIT​ ​published a new yearly fiscal sustainability report on states in the country, titled ‘State of states.’ The fiscal sustainability report, which seeks to showcase the financial viability and sustainability of each of the states, was prepared based on a review of their monthly […]

Hammed Opeyemi: How Gov Abdulfatah is creating a financially sustainable Kwara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

