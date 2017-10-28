Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hazard Scores First Goal Of The Season As Chelsea Defeats Bournemouth

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has scored his first goal of the season which was enough to give the defending champions victory over Bournemouth and move them into fourth in the Premier League. The Belgian hit a firm shot past Asmir Begovic at the Cherries goalkeeper’s near post after defender Simon Francis failed to cut out a…

The post Hazard Scores First Goal Of The Season As Chelsea Defeats Bournemouth appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.