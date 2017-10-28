Heardbeats, a New Startup Introducing the Future of Live Concerts, Announces its ICO

Virtual Reality and live concerts are being fused together as Heardbeats seeks to disrupt the music industry. They aim to raise funds through an ICO that begins on November 3rd, and will sell 88 million tokens at a fixed price of $0.45 per token. The Heardbeats team plans to open an office in Silicon Valley … Continue reading Heardbeats, a New Startup Introducing the Future of Live Concerts, Announces its ICO

The post Heardbeats, a New Startup Introducing the Future of Live Concerts, Announces its ICO appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.

