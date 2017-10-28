Pages Navigation Menu

Heardbeats, a New Startup Introducing the Future of Live Concerts, Announces its ICO

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Virtual Reality and live concerts are being fused together as Heardbeats seeks to disrupt the music industry. They aim to raise funds through an ICO that begins on November 3rd, and will sell 88 million tokens at a fixed price of $0.45 per token. The Heardbeats team plans to open an office in Silicon Valley

