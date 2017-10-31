Pages Navigation Menu

Heineken Party: Jidenna, Tiwa Savage Perform At The Heineken ‘Live Your Music’ Party – Photos

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion, News

Its Heineken, ‘Live Your Music’ party and no matter what you see, its all green everywhere and it is da bomb. And guess what, they did it for music lovers and their product consumers in Abuja and Lagos!!
Who else would be their if Jidenna is not? Well, he hosted the first event which was held on Friday, October 27th, in Abuja, while the finale, which served as the after-party for the Heineken-headlined Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017, was held at the Eko Atlantic, Lagos on Saturday, October 28th, 2017.
DJ Big N and DJ Neptune were in Lagos to make it a big day. There was also a musical performance by Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage. Viviangist is proud to report that it was really a good “Go Ahead” for Heineken. 
More photos below: 

