Chris Brown’s new album has 45 tracks. That’s how you climb the charts in the streaming era. – Washington Post
Washington Post
Chris Brown's new album has 45 tracks. That's how you climb the charts in the streaming era.
Chris Brown has extremely specific instructions on how his fans should listen to his new album. Create a Spotify or Apple Music account, the R&B singer said in an Instagram post, and stream the album multiple times a day or to just “leave the album on …
Here's what Twitter thinks about Chris Brown's new 45-song album
Chris Brown Releases 45-Track Album
Tweets express mixed feelings about about Chris Brown's new 45-song album
