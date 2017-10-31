Hollywood actors speak of ‘rampant’ problem of male abusers targeting men – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Hollywood actors speak of 'rampant' problem of male abusers targeting men
The Guardian
Kevin Spacey has been accused of a sexual advance in 1986 on actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images. Sexual harassment. Hollywood actors speak of 'rampant' problem of male abusers targeting men.
Kevin Spacey thought that coming out was a good way to respond to a molestation charge. Hollywood did not agree
Netflix is considering a House of Cards spin-off as the show is cancelled after outrage at Kevin Spacey sexual …
The Old Vic theatre responds to Kevin Spacey allegation
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!