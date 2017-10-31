Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hollywood actors speak of ‘rampant’ problem of male abusers targeting men – The Guardian

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Guardian

Hollywood actors speak of 'rampant' problem of male abusers targeting men
The Guardian
Kevin Spacey has been accused of a sexual advance in 1986 on actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14 at the time. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images. Sexual harassment. Hollywood actors speak of 'rampant' problem of male abusers targeting men.
Kevin Spacey thought that coming out was a good way to respond to a molestation charge. Hollywood did not agreeLos Angeles Times
Netflix is considering a House of Cards spin-off as the show is cancelled after outrage at Kevin Spacey sexual Daily Mail
The Old Vic theatre responds to Kevin Spacey allegationIndependent.ie
USA TODAY –HuffPost UK –Telegraph.co.uk –Bustle
all 310 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.