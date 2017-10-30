Pages Navigation Menu

House of Cards actor, Kevin Spacey comes out as gay

House of Cards‘ actor, Kevin Spacey, has come out as a gay. Spacey’s admission is in response to a sexual harassment allegation raised against him by Star Trek: Discovery actor, Anthony Rapp. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Rapp alleged that Spacey “invited him over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

