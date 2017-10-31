‘House of Cards’ Ends After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Controversies

Late Sunday night, Rapp claimed House of cards actor, Kevin Spacey made a “s*xual advance” toward him in 1986, when Rapp was a 14-year-old Broadway actor. Netflix is exploring a “House of Cards” spinoff as the show’s final season nears amid controversy surrounding star Kevin Spacey. The streaming channel, which reportedly is weighing different concepts …

The post ‘House of Cards’ Ends After Season 6 Amid Kevin Spacey Controversies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

