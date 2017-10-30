Pages Navigation Menu

House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey apologizes for alleged Sexual Harassment & Comes Out as Gay

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

“House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey has publicly apologized for his alleged sexual harassment of actor Anthony Rapp, and in the process came out as gay. Rapp, 46, had in an interview with Buzzfeed alleged that a 26-year-old Spacey harassed him when he was just 14, picking him up “like a groom picks up the bride,” before […]

The post House of Cards’ Kevin Spacey apologizes for alleged Sexual Harassment & Comes Out as Gay appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

