How 18-yr-old boy and members of his cult group lured an Okada man into a forest, killed, buried him and sold his bike (Photos)

The Imo State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Bobo John after he and members of his cult group killed a 24- year -old commercial motorcycle rider and buried his body in a shallow grave inside a forest after snatching his motorcycle. The suspect last Thursday led policemen to Igwebuike forest in Awara community in the […]

The post How 18-yr-old boy and members of his cult group lured an Okada man into a forest, killed, buried him and sold his bike (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

