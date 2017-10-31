Pages Navigation Menu

How Benue lost N95b to herder-farmer clashes in 4 years – Ortom

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has revealed that between 2012 to 2016 the state lost properties, farms and farm produces worth in excess of N95 billion due to crisis between herdsmen and farmers. According to Ortom, the destructions have affected adversely the economy of the state hence the need to contain incessant herdsmen/farmers clashes through […]

