How Davido’s Ex almost broke up Cardi B and Offset

Many are still euphoric over the romantic proposal by Migos rapper Offset to ‘Bodak Yellow’ rhyme queen Cardi B, but the proposal was very close to not happening. This was because Cardi B and Offset seemed to have broken up over allegations of infidelity. It was reported that Offset had been hanging out inappropriately with…

The post How Davido’s Ex almost broke up Cardi B and Offset appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

