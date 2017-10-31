How I will protest the Oct 26 re-run election- Odinga
Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday he would use pickets and petitions to protest the Oct. 26 presidential rerun. Odinga said in a long-awaited television address that he would convene a “People’s Assembly” to try to improve governance but made no mention of challenging the result, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.
