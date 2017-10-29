Pages Navigation Menu

How Jonathan’s govt, PDP tried to manipulate 2015 elections – Jega

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that the immediate past government of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan attempted to interfere with the 2015 elections. Jega claimed that Jonathan’s government tried to “interfere with the decision of INEC to use electronic card readers”. In an interview with Jamie Hitchen, a policy […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

