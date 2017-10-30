How Security guard of Federal Girls College Plateau arrange secondary schoolgirls for men for N5000
It has been discovered that a security guard in Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC) Langtang in Plateau State pimps female students out to strangers for N5,000. An undercover investigation carried out by The Cable yielded this shocking finding. The investigation also led to the discovery that male teachers are known to summon female students into […]
The post How Security guard of Federal Girls College Plateau arrange secondary schoolgirls for men for N5000 appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!