How TB Joshua took advantage of me – Actor, Jim Iyke – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
How TB Joshua took advantage of me – Actor, Jim Iyke
Daily Post Nigeria
Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke has accused the founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet T.B Joshua of taking advantage him during his mother's ailment. Jim Iyke said they took there Late Mum to the Synagogue Church for …
I attended Synagogue church because of my mother – Actor, Jim Iyke
“I was taken advantage of by TB Joshua” – Jim Iyke reveals in New Interview | WATCH
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!