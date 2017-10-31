Hundreds march in support of anti-open grazing law in Benue [PHOTOS]

Commercial activities in Makurdi, the Benue State capital were brought to a halt on Tuesday as people of the state staged a peaceful protest in support of the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law. The law will take effect from Wednesday, November 1. The walk started at the popular Wurukum Roundabouts amid tight security and […]

