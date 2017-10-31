Pages Navigation Menu

Hushpuppi: Babymama releases Damning Audio, Calls him Deadbeat Dad

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Twist after twist, the Hushpuppi train rumbles on. In a new audio released by Hushpuppi’s babymama, she tears him to shreds over his perceived lack of responsibility for his child. Recall that Hushpuppi claimed that she mismanaged the money sent to his child while she lived under another man’s roof. She has now released audio of a…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.