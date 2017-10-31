Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Hushpuppi Spends on Gucci & Versace But Never His Son”- Babymama Joins the Fray

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The war between two friends turned enemies; Hushpuppi and Mompha, has continued to rage on as the former’s baby mama has joined the battle. Hushpuppi’s babymama, Miss Sho, who claimed he called her a ‘nobody has revealed that he neglected his son and has not reached out to them since his birth. Miss Shoo also condemned…

The post “Hushpuppi Spends on Gucci & Versace But Never His Son”- Babymama Joins the Fray appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.