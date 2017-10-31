HydroMiner Halloween PROMO: 20% Bonus Total for Whoever Invest More Than 11 Ether Today!

Happy H2O’ween! It’s Halloween and it’s all treats for HydroMiners… Only on 31st of October (local time of Vienna, Austria), if you contribute at least 11 Ether to the currently ongoing token sale, you will get an extra 5% bonus. To claim the bonus, join the token sale at https://www.hydrominer.org/token-sale/ and contribute over 11 ETH; … Continue reading HydroMiner Halloween PROMO: 20% Bonus Total for Whoever Invest More Than 11 Ether Today!

The post HydroMiner Halloween PROMO: 20% Bonus Total for Whoever Invest More Than 11 Ether Today! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

