I am definitely too young for Bisola – Jeff Akoh

Project Fame winner, Jeff Akoh has dismissed reports that he is dating Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola.

Bisola had tweeted that the pair are in a relationship, a stunt she later said she pulled to promote Akoh’s album.

In an interview with Punch, the 21-year-old said he is too young for Busola who is 31 years old.

“I was there when she made the post and it was funny. She made the post in the night and when I woke up the next morning, it was everywhere. But the truth is that she put her life on the line for me and I appreciate her for that.

“She just felt that way and put it on social media. She didn’t mean it and it is a free world where you can say whatever you want to say and do whatever you like.

“People apparently took it seriously; everyone has his or her opinion about life. I am not bothered a bit about that. The truth is she is not dating me; I am definitely too young for Bisola. She is more experienced than I am, so, we are not on the same pedestal. I can date someone older than me, but not by a 10-year difference,” he said.

He added that his girlfriend was carried along, explaining that she didn’t panic when she read the story.

