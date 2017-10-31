I am single & searching – Ric Hassani speaks on Music & Relationships on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Nigerian pop act Ric Hassani has revealed that he used to be a rapper way before he decided to stick to what he loved doing which is pop music. Speaking to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds, the singer revealed that he started out rapping and he did that for 7 years before he decided to […]

The post I am single & searching – Ric Hassani speaks on Music & Relationships on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

