I Can’t Invite Bobrisky To My Show, Due To His Bad Grammar – OAP Latasha Ngwube
Editor’s Note:
On a more serious note guys, when will Nigeria as a whole and especially this so called OAP’s or slay queens understand that the way a man speaks English, is not the way he should be judged. It is very wrong to assume the content of ones character is in his or her ability to speak correct or fluent English.
English is a borrowed language in this country. When will we understand that?
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!