I Can’t Invite Bobrisky To My Show, Due To His Bad Grammar – OAP Latasha Ngwube

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Education, Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Hahahahahah, I had to laugh first because this reason is very funny oo. Abi how una see am? Media personality Latasha Ngwube known as LatashaLagos during her interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Channels TV – “rubbin minds”,  she revealed that she cannot invite Bobrisky  to her show because of his ‘bad grammar’.
I am sure waiting for Bobrisky to react via his wrong English again! He has already reacted in part saying “I am not your mate, Oloshi”, said the crossdresser. “You wanna compare yourself with me oh no your are finished today.

Editor’s Note:

On a more serious note guys, when will Nigeria as a whole and especially this so called OAP’s or slay queens understand that the way a man speaks English, is not the way he should be judged. It is very wrong to assume the content of ones character is in his or her ability to speak correct or fluent English.

English is a borrowed language in this country. When will we understand that?

Checkout video below:

