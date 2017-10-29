Pages Navigation Menu

I didn’t divert funds for constituency projects – Ivwurie, Delta lawmaker

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The member of Delta State House of Assembly representing Ethiope-East, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, has dismissed the allegation of diversion of funds earmarked for constituency projects leveled against him.

“I do not dignify such spurious allegation with a response. However, for the sake of my beloved people of  Ethiope-East and the general public so that they will not be misled by the  falsehood thrown about by some individuals  in a bid  to get attention or become relevant, I will set the records straight”, Ivwurie said  in Asaba, the state capital. He continued: “It surprise you to know that the definition of empowerment by these individuals revolve around sharing of money to political loyalists, associates and godfathers,the motivating factor for corruption and underdevelopment.

“Resources that ought to be utilized for developmental purposes  are high-jacked and distributed to political cronies in the name of empowerment. That is what these individuals are asking for and their grouse is that I have refused to steal public funds and share to them and their cronies. Clearly, they have a weird view of empowerment and the fact that they are not ashamed of promoting such views gives me concern.

“The truth is that I am a philanthropist by nature and I effortlessly help many of my constituent members who come to me on daily basis with one need or the other. I assess  their needs and  attend to as many as I can within the limits  of the resources available. Note also  that not all needs are financial in nature”.

