I didn’t divert funds for constituency projects – Ivwurie, Delta lawmaker

By Olalekan Bilesanmi

The member of Delta State House of Assembly representing Ethiope-East, Hon. Evance Ivwurie, has dismissed the allegation of diversion of funds earmarked for constituency projects leveled against him.

“I do not dignify such spurious allegation with a response. However, for the sake of my beloved people of Ethiope-East and the general public so that they will not be misled by the falsehood thrown about by some individuals in a bid to get attention or become relevant, I will set the records straight”, Ivwurie said in Asaba, the state capital. He continued: “It surprise you to know that the definition of empowerment by these individuals revolve around sharing of money to political loyalists, associates and godfathers,the motivating factor for corruption and underdevelopment.

“Resources that ought to be utilized for developmental purposes are high-jacked and distributed to political cronies in the name of empowerment. That is what these individuals are asking for and their grouse is that I have refused to steal public funds and share to them and their cronies. Clearly, they have a weird view of empowerment and the fact that they are not ashamed of promoting such views gives me concern.

“The truth is that I am a philanthropist by nature and I effortlessly help many of my constituent members who come to me on daily basis with one need or the other. I assess their needs and attend to as many as I can within the limits of the resources available. Note also that not all needs are financial in nature”.

The post I didn’t divert funds for constituency projects – Ivwurie, Delta lawmaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

