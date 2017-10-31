“I don’t have time for men” – Child Star, Sharon Ezeamaka reveals

Former child star Sharon Ezeamaka has in a new interview with The SUN talked about childhood, growing up with a single mother, passion for acting and her stand as a feminist in a male dominated industry. See her chats below: You started acting what year? I started acting when I was five, but before that …

The post “I don’t have time for men” – Child Star, Sharon Ezeamaka reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

