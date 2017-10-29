“I must have lost my Mind to Consider Suicide”- Teebillz gushes about Tiwa

Husband of popular musician Tiwa Savage, Teebillz took to his social media platform to profess his undying love for his wife, Tiwa stating that he was on the verge of taking a wrong decision during their marital squabble. It would be recalled that their three-year-old marriage had some problems last year when the celebrated singer…

The post “I must have lost my Mind to Consider Suicide”- Teebillz gushes about Tiwa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

