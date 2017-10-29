Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I must have lost my Mind to Consider Suicide”- Teebillz gushes about Tiwa

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Husband of popular musician Tiwa Savage, Teebillz took to his social media platform to profess his undying love for his wife, Tiwa stating that he was on the verge of taking a wrong decision during their marital squabble. It would be recalled that their three-year-old marriage had some problems last year when the celebrated singer…

The post “I must have lost my Mind to Consider Suicide”- Teebillz gushes about Tiwa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.