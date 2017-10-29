‘I must have really lost my damn mind to wanna leave all this goodies’ – Teebillz again confesses love for Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage’s entranged hubby, Teebillz is out on the gram professing his love for the mother of his son. In this post he says, ‘this babe is so f**king sexy. I must have lost my mind to wanna leave all these goodies’. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post ‘I must have really lost my damn mind to wanna leave all this goodies’ – Teebillz again confesses love for Tiwa Savage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

