‘I must have really lost my damn mind to wanna leave all this goodies’ – Teebillz again confesses love for Tiwa Savage

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tiwa Savage’s entranged hubby, Teebillz is out on the gram professing his love for the mother of his son. In this post he says, ‘this babe is so f**king sexy. I must have lost my mind to wanna leave all these goodies’. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

