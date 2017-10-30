Pages Navigation Menu

I need time to plan for my exit – Museveni – New Vision

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa


I need time to plan for my exit – Museveni
Museveni defended the Bill, saying he needed time to plan for his exit. “I am a freedom fighter who has fought many wars; I cannot leave things like that. I have to plan,” the source quoted Museveni as saying. Salute 703×422. Senior members of the
