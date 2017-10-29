I owe Nigeria – Audu Ogbeh

Says His Involvement In Politics Has Been Beneficial

Nigeria Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has said Nigeria has done, so much for him so much that his conscience continually prods him to use all his energy to serve the country.

Speaking in Abuja, Ogbeh said his involvement in politics for more than three decades has made him benefit legitimately from the country and is grateful that it offered him so much opportunity.

He noted that the future of youths may not be rosy, if the country fails to fully embrace agriculture, saying, “China, India and other countries buying our oil have already served us notice that they will stop buying crude oil in another 30 years from now.

“The implication for us as a country, will be devastating, if we do not plan how we can survive without oil. Many countries are now moving their economies from bio-carbon to clean energy and agriculture, which is now a guarantee for the future.”

