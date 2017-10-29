I Spent Money To Promote Myself While Still Signed To Kennis Music – Jaywon

Singer Jaywon is enjoying the massive love still streaming his way from fans over his latest JOROMI. In a recent chat with Sunday Scoop, Jaywon, who signed act Twist Da Fireman to his label ‘Next World Music’ has opened up on what it is like running a record label. “People always have different opinions but you need to understand that while I …

The post I Spent Money To Promote Myself While Still Signed To Kennis Music – Jaywon appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

