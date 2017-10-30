Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I went to synagogue to seek help for my late mother when she was ill, not for spiritual deliverance’ – Jim Iyke explains synagogue deliverance

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In September, 2013, a video of Jim Iyke receiving deliverance at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church went viral on the internet. The church also explained on their Facebook page how the evil spirit tormenting him for years, manifested during deliverance and how he got delivered from it. Years after, Jim explains in a recent interview with …

The post ‘I went to synagogue to seek help for my late mother when she was ill, not for spiritual deliverance’ – Jim Iyke explains synagogue deliverance appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.