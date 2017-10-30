Ibeju-Lekki gets Mother-Child Unit through private sector effort

By Chioma Obinna

Mothers of child bearing age residing in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos can now access quality healthcare following the official hand over of an ultramodern Mother-Child unit built and donated to the Lagos State government by Prince Ebeano Supermarket.

Ibeju Lekki is one of the Local Government Areas in Lagos with a high Maternal Mortality Ratio.

Commissioning the well equipped facility at the Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital, Akodo, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, said the donation would address the problem of access to care in the area.

Idris said the donation was in line with plans to address access to care in the state and the proposed health insurance scheme.

“We are almost ready. We are going from local government to local government to sensitize the people because we intend to start this year and this will also compliment all our efforts because now it will grow the supply side of the care.

Addressing journalists, the owners of Prince Ebeano Supermarket, the duo of Mr. Sunday Egede and Mr. David Ojei, said the gesture was a modest effort to give back to society.

“In life, we will be judged by how many lives we impacted and not by how much wealth we kept for our children.

“Life gives you what you demand for and must not overwhelm you. But you must put certain things in place,” Ojei said.

Also, in his submission, Egede said the donation was about passion.

“To whom much is given much is expected. There’s no need laundering money abroad and doing something that does not impact on the citizenry. Basically, if you look at the position of this hospital, you will know we are targeting the less privileged, those that can’t afford hospital bills abroad,”Eyede said.

He called on wealthy Nigerians to also build world-class hospitals as part of efforts at building a better society.

