ICYMI: Reason I’m still single at 31 –Iyanya

Kukere exponent, Iyanya, is blessed with a physique most women drool over. He knows this perhaps, little wonder he pulls off his shirt on stage and winds his waist during performance. But even as most people may think he showcases his s*xual appeal to swoon the ladies, the artiste told Saturday beats he does that just for …

The post ICYMI: Reason I’m still single at 31 –Iyanya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

