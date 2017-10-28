I’d choose acting over modelling – Emmanuel Ikubese

Nollywood actor and former Mr. Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese has revealed the reason male models in Nigeria often pivot to the movie industry. In an interview with Punch, Ikubese likened models to footballers. “They become too old to compete with younger boys,” he said. He also said modelling can be used as a platform to launch one’s […]

