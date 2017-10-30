Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Identical twin brothers die in murder-suicide – The Punch

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Identical twin brothers die in murder-suicide
The Punch
A long-running feud between two twin brothers has ended in a murder-suicide, police have said. Travis and Eric Carlson, 39, were found dead a day apart last week. Police say Eric shot his brother Travis on Thursday October 19 as he was building a fence
Identical Twin Brothers Die in Murder-Suicide: SheriffThe Epoch Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.