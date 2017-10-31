Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC allows agents, observers to access servers – The Standard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

IEBC allows agents, observers to access servers
The Standard
The electoral commission has opened its results transmission servers for scrutiny by presidential candidates in the October 26 repeat election. The access was given on Tuesday, just hours after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) …
Kenyatta Declared Winner of Disputed ElectionAllAfrica.com
IEBC opens up Results Transmission Server for Oct 26 pollCapital FM Kenya
IEBC grants access to results transmission serverKenya Broadcasting Corporation
Daily Nation –defenceWeb –DeathRattleSports.com –U.S. News & World Report
all 36 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.