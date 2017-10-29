Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IEBC to announce repeat poll winner on Monday – Daily Nation

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

IEBC to announce repeat poll winner on Monday
Daily Nation
Head of the African Union election observer mission Thabo Mbeki (centre) addressing the press at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya on October 29, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Headache for IEBC as four counties unpolledThe Standard
IEBC confirms over 7m voter turnout in repeat pollKenya Broadcasting Corporation
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Defends October 26th Repeat ElectionMwakilishi.com
South African Broadcasting Corporation
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.