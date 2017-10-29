Ikeja Hotels assures on dividends

By Yinka Ajayi

Following more than five years of unpaid dividends to shareholders of Ikeja Hotels, owners of Sheraton Hotels, Lagos, Eniola Netufo, Chief Operating Officer of the hotels, has assured that the dividends would be paid.

Speaking at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the hotels, Netufo said: “With the new Board of Directors headed by Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, we intend to employ strategy of good corporate governance. By doing this, we will take our leadership position in hotel and hospitality sector in Africa.”

The Chief Operating Officer added: “Dividends were not paid for sometime because internally generated funds were used for refurbishment so as to maintain our leadership position”.

He urged shareholders to be patient for the company to equip the hotels to enable it compete. “In the foreseeable future, we will be able to pay dividends as the new Board is determined to reposition the company by engaging the highest standards. Again, we are set for transparency in our operations being at the peak of hotels and hospitality business in Africa.”

Netufo added: “Our not paying dividends to shareholders does not mean the value is not appreciating. Shortly the company will return to payment of dividends. This is going to be a major effort of the new Board. We will make sure returns are made to shareholders.”

