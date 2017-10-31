I’m most qualified to be Oyo governor – Buhari’s minister, Shittu
Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu has claimed that Governor Abiola Ajimobi would have no choice than to support his ambition to be the next governor of Oyo State. Shittu said Ajimobi knows he (Shittu) was best qualified, in all ramifications, to continue to manage the state, while also noting that he had a longstanding […]
I’m most qualified to be Oyo governor – Buhari’s minister, Shittu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
