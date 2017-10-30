Imminent danger at OAU zoo, as lions go hungry
There seems to be imminent danger at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife Zoological Gardens, located within the dome of the campus, as four lions in the zoo are seriously starved. An investigation by DAILY POST revealed that in the past, the animals were being fed with pigs on daily basis, the delicacy that have kept […]
Imminent danger at OAU zoo, as lions go hungry
