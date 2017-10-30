Pages Navigation Menu

Impacting the Next Generation! Omilola Oshikoya is set to launch the Seed Edition of her Inspirational Book ‘The Richer Woman’

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The Richer Woman is an autobiographical and inspirational book by author Omilola Oshikoya, also known as Africa’s premier wealth coach. Omilola shares her story of the pursuit of money as a young woman, taking her on a journey of career validation, personal identity, marital conflict, adultery and spiritual enlightenment, leading her to the discovery of […]

