Implementation of Online Transactions – Jakarta Globe
|
Implementation of Online Transactions
Jakarta Globe
Visitors make transactions using JakOne Mobile Bank DKI in vending machine at the art festival event of Alpus Incredibles 6 in Jakarta 28 October 2017. In October 2017, JakOne Mobile users have reached 10 thousand users. Courtesy Photo of Bank DKI.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!