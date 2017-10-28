India Should Implement UNSC Resolutions On Kashmir— Pakistan

By Kingsley Opurum, Abuja

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has called on the Republic of India to honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir in order to end the long-running dispute.

Pakistan made the call in a message from the Prime Minister; Shahid Khaqan Abbasi signed and read by the acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Nigeria, Asim Ali Khan when the embassy marked Black Day in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking to journalist, Khan explained that Black Day is marked on every 27th of October to commemorate the genocide perpetrated by Indian army against innocent Kashmiris.

The statement reads in parts; “27 October, 1947 is one of the darkest days of human history. This day marks a grave human tragedy in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) when 69 years ago, Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress and terrorise innocent Kashmiris.

This pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today. Despite commitments made by the early Indian leadership and numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has unleashed a reign of terror in IoK.

“The worst form of state terrorism is being perpetrated against the defenceless people of IoK to silence and crush their legitimate struggle, in complete disregard of international human rights and humanitarian laws. The entire Indian state machinery is involved in these crimes against humanity. There is a need for independent, transparent and fair investigation into these human rights violations under the UN.

Pakistan has supported the proposal of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for sending a Fact Finding Mission to Jammu and Kashmir. We reiterate our call and hope that the international community will pay heed to the miseries and sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

“From July last year until the end of September 2017, Indian atrocities have resulted in the killings of over 460 innocent Kashmiris, injuring over 20, 000 and deliberately blinding hundreds. Over 200 people have lost eyesight, while vision of thousands has been impaired. Over 7,000 Kashmiris have been arrested with their current status unknown, while scores of women have been raped and molested. These facts seek urgent attention of the international community. The denial of the right of self-determination for the last seven decades raises questions about the conscience of the international community and UN.

“India must honour commitments of its founding fathers and ensure implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir of this long-standing dispute.

“We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in IoK and reiterate our unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. This support will continue till the realization of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”