Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indian school official arrested for raping 11-yr-old Nigerian boy for 4 years

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A school staff in India, identified as Ashok Mishra, has been accused of raping an 11-year-old class-six Nigerian pupil. The 35-year-old school official was arrested by the Police in Greater Noida where the incident occurred on Tuesday. According to DNA India, the accused has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The school principal […]

The post Indian school official arrested for raping 11-yr-old Nigerian boy for 4 years appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.