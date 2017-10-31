Indian school official arrested for raping 11-yr-old Nigerian boy for 4 years

A school staff in India, identified as Ashok Mishra, has been accused of raping an 11-year-old class-six Nigerian pupil. The 35-year-old school official was arrested by the Police in Greater Noida where the incident occurred on Tuesday. According to DNA India, the accused has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The school principal […]

The post Indian school official arrested for raping 11-yr-old Nigerian boy for 4 years appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

