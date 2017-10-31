Insecurity: ‘Join the fight, Dogara charges royal fathers, religious leaders’

HOUSE of Representatives has said that religious and traditional institutions were key to fighting insecurity in Nigeria. The legislature, which noted particularly the challenging arms proliferation and urgent steps required to monitor the menace, stated at a workshop on security capacity building in Abuja, that it was imperative that traditional rulers and church leaders led […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

