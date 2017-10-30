BREAKING: NAICOM workers protest unpaid salaries, begin warning strike – Daily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: NAICOM workers protest unpaid salaries, begin warning strike
Staff members of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) are currently protesting in Abuja to mark the commencement a three-day warning strike today. They are calling for the removal of the Commissioner for Insurance, Alhaji Mohammed Kari.
