Intels threatens to sue OGFZA over false, malicious allegations – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Intels threatens to sue OGFZA over false, malicious allegations
Vanguard
THE Management of Nigeria's oil and gas logistics giant and port concessionaire, Intels Nigeria Limited, INL, has threatened legal action against Managing Director of Oil and Gas Export Free Zone Authority, OGFZA, Umana Okon Umana, for levelling “false …
OGFZA Orders 10-year Compliance Audit On Intels' Operations
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!