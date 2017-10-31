Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Interview: NewsBTC With Petr Belousov, CEO of Confideal

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency | 0 comments

Most of the applications of the Blockchain technology is driven by the smart contracts, which have the capability of automating decision making and execution in most of the settings. As most of the big names across industries pour money into creating and implementing these smart contracts into their organization’s operations and workflow, smaller players with … Continue reading Interview: NewsBTC With Petr Belousov, CEO of Confideal

The post Interview: NewsBTC With Petr Belousov, CEO of Confideal appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.