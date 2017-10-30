Pages Navigation Menu

Iran Preparing Cryptocurrency Infrastructure

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Bitcoin, Middle East | 0 comments

According to the Iranian Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Amir Hossein Davaee, Iran have been conducting studies into how to prepare an infrastructure to use Bitcoin within the country. This could lead to greater adoption in the Middle-Eastern nation. To successfully integrate crypto, the deputy minister said that both infrastructural and economic issues … Continue reading Iran Preparing Cryptocurrency Infrastructure

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

