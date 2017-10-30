Iran Preparing Cryptocurrency Infrastructure

According to the Iranian Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Amir Hossein Davaee, Iran have been conducting studies into how to prepare an infrastructure to use Bitcoin within the country. This could lead to greater adoption in the Middle-Eastern nation. To successfully integrate crypto, the deputy minister said that both infrastructural and economic issues … Continue reading Iran Preparing Cryptocurrency Infrastructure

The post Iran Preparing Cryptocurrency Infrastructure appeared first on NEWSBTC.

